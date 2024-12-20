New referendum?
Swiss government does not want a nuclear phase-out after all
The Swiss government wants to reverse the nuclear phase-out. The ban on building new nuclear power plants could be overturned, according to reports. There are currently four nuclear power plants in operation in Switzerland, the Beznau plants are among the oldest in the world.
They went into operation in 1969 and 1971. At the beginning of December, the operator Axpo announced that the units would be shut down in 2032 and 2033. In addition, two plants in Leibstadt and Däniken are still in operation. A fifth nuclear power plant in Mühleberg was shut down in 2019.
Following the reactor accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan (2011), the Swiss voted to phase out nuclear power in a referendum (2017). The existing power plants were to continue operating as long as they were safe, but new construction was completely banned. The government has now proposed overturning this ban.
Greens announce resistance
They argue that conditions have changed since the vote. The seven-member Federal Council cited the Russian war against Ukraine and the subsequent disruption of Russian gas supplies as an example. Nevertheless, the expansion of renewable energies remains a priority. Buildings, systems and appliances should become more energy-efficient.
There are currently no new construction projects. An initiative wants to hold a referendum to ensure that nuclear power is permitted again. The Greens, on the other hand, have announced their opposition: "Nuclear power has no future, our future is renewable energies," said party president Lisa Mazzone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
