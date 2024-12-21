New use for old Montessori school soon

According to Kreuzer, six clients have already been confirmed. There is room for 15. "We can also take in six people for day care," says Kreuzer. On Tuesday, the state government carried out an on-site inspection to see whether the property was even suitable. "And yes, it is. The building is in top condition," says Kreuzer happily. An official permit from the state is still pending: "When it arrives, we will finally start in the new year," says Kreuzer.