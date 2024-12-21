New home for the disabled
New use for old Montessori school soon
The former mayor of Gutenstein and short-term managing director of the Silbersberg association - Michael Kreuzer - wants to get off to a fresh start with his own home for the disabled in Prein/Rax at the beginning of next year. The former Montessori school at number 37 is ideally suited for this.
Posts on Facebook have been announcing the founding of "Verein 37" for some time, but have not revealed anything concrete. Now the cat is out of the bag. The man behind the association is the former mayor of Gutenstein, Michael Kreuzer. As a reminder: Kreuzer had a majority on the local council with his "Gut für Gutenstein" list, but was voted out as head of the town by his own people in September.
In the summer, he was briefly managing director of the Silbersberg association in Gloggnitz, which looks after disabled adults. There, too, he was dismissed by the general assembly after three months due to disagreements and terminated without notice.
Now he wants to look after disabled people with his own association. "The majority of the team is already in place," says Kreuzer. These are seven former employees of the Silbersberg association, who Kreuzer has already "poached" in the course of his departure.
The perfect location has also already been found and reserved. It is the former Montessori school at number 37 in Prein an der Rax, in the district of Neunkirchen. "We have already submitted a purchase offer for this building. We now have the option to purchase it by 31 January."
According to Kreuzer, six clients have already been confirmed. There is room for 15. "We can also take in six people for day care," says Kreuzer. On Tuesday, the state government carried out an on-site inspection to see whether the property was even suitable. "And yes, it is. The building is in top condition," says Kreuzer happily. An official permit from the state is still pending: "When it arrives, we will finally start in the new year," says Kreuzer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
