Ex-Austrian takes over Stripfing

Alex Grünwald, who most recently acted as interim coach at Stripfing, can once again focus on his role as head of sport. The Marchfeld team found what they were looking for in a coach yesterday, bringing in Emin Sulimani. Like Grünwald, he once played for Austria and is now tasked with saving the purple and white club from relegation. A mammoth task. Stripfing spent the winter in second-bottom place in the league with nine points. Incidentally, Sulimani was already head coach, coaching regional league side Hertha Wels until 2022. "I am of course overjoyed and very grateful that Erich Kirisits and Alex Grünwald have placed their trust in me. I am fully motivated and very confident that we will manage to stay in the league together," said the new coach.

First departure confirmed

There was also some personnel news. Midfielder Timo Schmelzer no longer plays a role in Marchfeld's plans and will play for Parndorf in the Burgenglandliga in future. The 21-year-old has not been in the squad for the last four league games.