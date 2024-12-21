More direct buses connecting Außerfern and Innsbruck

No connection on Saturdays, evaluation planned

Previously, the direct buses left Reutte at 5.50 am and 3.05 pm and Innsbruck at 8.30 am and 6.05 pm. These connections will be retained, and two more will be added at 7.55 am and 2.05 pm from Reutte and at 10.10 am and 4.40 pm from Innsbruck. A bus will continue to run in both directions on Sundays and public holidays in the evening, especially for weekend commuters and boarding school students. In order to evaluate the new service, the VVT has planned a passenger count for the beginning of 2025.