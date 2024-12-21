Journeys doubled
More direct buses connecting Außerfern and Innsbruck
Since the timetable change on December 15, more direct express buses have been running between Reutte and Innsbruck during the week. Regional Transport Councillor René Zumtobel is pleased about this, but he actually advocates a rail solution.
Since the timetable change last Sunday, anyone wishing to travel by public transport from Außerfern to the provincial capital has more options. Whereas previously there were two express buses a day in both directions during the week, there are now twice as many.
Line 160X covers the Innsbruck - Reutte route in just under two hours, with intermediate stops in Außerferner communities as well as in Nassereith, Imst and Telfs. "The bus also brings advantages for the Imst district thanks to coordinated transfer options in Nassereith," explains René Zumtobel, Head of Transport.
No connection on Saturdays, evaluation planned
Previously, the direct buses left Reutte at 5.50 am and 3.05 pm and Innsbruck at 8.30 am and 6.05 pm. These connections will be retained, and two more will be added at 7.55 am and 2.05 pm from Reutte and at 10.10 am and 4.40 pm from Innsbruck. A bus will continue to run in both directions on Sundays and public holidays in the evening, especially for weekend commuters and boarding school students. In order to evaluate the new service, the VVT has planned a passenger count for the beginning of 2025.
A railroad line would be the optimal connection - without congestion, without more traffic. However, the federal government is responsible for its implementation.
Tirols Verkehrslandesrat René Zumtobel (SPÖ)
However, LR Zumtobel proposes a railroad line as the optimal public transport solution for the district of Reutte. According to Zumtobel, the federal government is responsible for such a major project, but he wants to continue to campaign for it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
