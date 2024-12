How modern technology makes it easy for car thieves

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, almost 600 cars were stolen in Austria in 2022. It is difficult to trace how they were stolen - but if they are recovered or the perpetrators are caught, there are often clues. An increasing threat to newer cars - keyless systems are also available in compact and mid-range vehicles - is posed by so-called radio range extenders. They trick the car into believing that the owner's key is within range - and the thieves simply drive off with the car. But there are countermeasures.