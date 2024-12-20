Benko: Pecik confidants take over the foundations

Benko, Pecik, Hager and Schimanko have known each other for many years. This is confirmed by an email from 2008, which was obtained by "Krone" and "News". At that time, they had an appointment in Zurich. Schimanko also shares a passion for horses with billionaire bankrupt Benko. He was also the one who made contact with the European head of Hyatt. This ultimately enabled Benko's Signa to develop the hotel project in Vienna.