Benko: Pecik confidants take over the foundations
In Italy, anti-mafia prosecutors are investigating René Benko and Co. on charges of forming a criminal organization. The events are now also having an impact on the staffing of the Benko foundations.
The reason for this is the extensive investigation by the public prosecutor's office in Trento, which has been working intensively on the Austrian financial juggler René Benko and his Italian henchmen since 2019. Benko and his alleged accomplices vehemently deny all accusations and the presumption of innocence applies.
Movement in the Benko foundations
Now there is movement in the Benko foundations, where the last of the real estate speculator's assets are stashed: With Thomas Limberger and Robert Schimanko, two illustrious managers are taking on key roles in the shadowy realm of the country's most famous bankrupt:
With immediate effect, Limberger sits on the board of the Laura Private Foundation, whose chairman until recently was Benko's Italy stalwart Heinz Peter Hager. Since November, Schimanko has held a seat on the board of the INGBE Foundation, which is named after Benko's mother Ingeborg, a retired kindergarten teacher.
Former companions of nightclub owner Ronny Pecik
Limberger and Schimanko were long-standing business partners who primarily operate from Switzerland. Both were considered companions of the busy nightclub owner Ronny Pecik, who had previously invested in the Swiss company Oerlikon. Limberger once acted as CEO of Oerlikon, while Schimanko in turn was considered Pecik's representative there, according to media reports.
Benko, Pecik, Hager and Schimanko have known each other for many years. This is confirmed by an email from 2008, which was obtained by "Krone" and "News". At that time, they had an appointment in Zurich. Schimanko also shares a passion for horses with billionaire bankrupt Benko. He was also the one who made contact with the European head of Hyatt. This ultimately enabled Benko's Signa to develop the hotel project in Vienna.
Pecik: "No more contact"
When asked by Krone, Ronny Pecik emphasized that he has had "no contact with Limberger and Schimanko" either professionally or privately since 2009. The collaboration at the time had not ended well.
