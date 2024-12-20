Two tragicomedians in the hell of oblivion

Walter Matthau and George Burns, Gert Voss and Ignaz Kirchner, "Josefstadt" actor Otto Schenk and Helmuth Lohner have set standards that Robert Meyer and Herbert Föttinger now meet with flying colors. Director Stephan Müller takes the events to absurd extremes without neglecting the tragic dimension. Meyer is the depressive, the injured one. That's great (how can it be that the Burgtheater didn't bring him back as soon as he left the Volksoper?) Föttinger is the aggressive one, behind whose loud-mouthedness a wounded soul has barricaded itself.