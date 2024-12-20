"Shock" surprise
Josh Stone pregnant weeks after baby adoption
"Shocked was an understatement" - British singer Joss Stone has revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant again as a complete surprise. She has just adopted a baby and was absolutely not expecting it.
The 37-year-old and her husband Cody DaLuz have three-year-old daughter Violet, two-year-old son Shackleton and adopted son Bear, who is just a few weeks old. Now another family member is joining them.
"Pregnant tour"
She shared the happy news on Instagram that she is pregnant again. A clip shows the moment in which she smacks her hand over her mouth in amazement as she deciphers the positive pregnancy test. She commented: "Admittedly. Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take away our joy now. We are so excited!!!!" She now wants to rename her "Less is more" tour the "Pregnant Tour".
At the beginning of December, the singer revealed on Instagram that she had adopted baby Bear. She told People magazine that she and her husband had been preparing for this for a long time and had met the child's birth mother. Her husband was an adopted child himself.
Further adoptions planned
"He knows firsthand what it feels like not to know your mother, not to know your father, not to know where you come from, and we didn't want that for our baby," she explained. "So we put ourselves in a position where we could be chosen by the mother giving her child up for adoption. That way, there's love from all directions." Singer revealed that their adoption story is far from over and the couple plan to adopt a whole "bunch of kids".
