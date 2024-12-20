Josh Stone pregnant weeks after baby adoption

Further adoptions planned

"He knows firsthand what it feels like not to know your mother, not to know your father, not to know where you come from, and we didn't want that for our baby," she explained. "So we put ourselves in a position where we could be chosen by the mother giving her child up for adoption. That way, there's love from all directions." Singer revealed that their adoption story is far from over and the couple plan to adopt a whole "bunch of kids".