Asian hornetdiscovered in Austria

Another hornet species, the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), was introduced to France from South-East Asia in 2044. Since then, it has been spreading unstoppably across Europe. On April 9, a specimen of the species was sighted and caught for the first time in Austria in the city of Salzburg. According to current estimates, this was an isolated find due to the time of year, presumably of a queen without an established nest.