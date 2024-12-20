Introduced species
USA: Killer hornets eradicated after five years
In the USA, Asian hornets - also known as killer hornets - are a thing of the past after five years. According to the authorities, the insect species introduced from Asia, which poses a threat to honey bees, has now been eradicated nationwide.
The invasive species with the scientific name Vespa mandarinia was first spotted in the United States in August 2019. Three specimens were found on Vancouver Island at the time, after which the killer hornets spread. All known nests have now been gradually destroyed. It is still unclear how the animals arrived in the States.
Animals up to 5.5 centimetres in size
Asian giant hornets, the largest hornet species in the world, grow up to 5.5 centimetres in size. Allergy sufferers can die from their stings, and the insects also attack honey bees. It is of particular interest to beekeepers as it prefers to hunt social hymenoptera (bees, wasps, flies), spiders and grasshoppers to feed its brood. The question of how much damage it can cause to bee colonies is judged differently.
Asian hornetdiscovered in Austria
Another hornet species, the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), was introduced to France from South-East Asia in 2044. Since then, it has been spreading unstoppably across Europe. On April 9, a specimen of the species was sighted and caught for the first time in Austria in the city of Salzburg. According to current estimates, this was an isolated find due to the time of year, presumably of a queen without an established nest.
AGES: Do not trap or kill animals
The Agency for Health and Food (AGES) recommends that the animals should not be trapped or killed, as confusion with native hornet species is possible. Beekeepers see the Asian hornet as a danger because it prefers to hunt social hymenoptera (bees, wasps, flies), grasshoppers and spiders to feed its brood. However, the question of how much damage it can cause to bee colonies is judged differently.
In contrast to the European hornet, the Asian hornet does not have a reddish-brown head, but a black one. The black legs with yellow tips are also striking. The thoracic section is black, the abdomen is mostly black with an orange band.
