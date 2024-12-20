Tricky rescue
Chunk came loose: climber injured in the head
Mission for the emergency helicopter in the Tyrolean Sellraintal on Thursday! A Frenchman (29) and a German (25) were on a climbing tour together. A stone or chunk of ice came loose. While the 29-year-old was lucky, his companion was injured.
The accident happened on Thursday. The 29-year-old and the 25-year-old were doing a mixed tour on the Lüsener Fernerkogel, which has a difficulty level of WI 4+ and M. "When the Frenchman was about 25 meters above the belay on the third pitch in the lead, a rock or chunk of ice broke out," the executive said.
He fell, but was stopped by the rope and remained uninjured.
Due to the conditions on site, the emergency helicopter that was alerted was unable to carry out the rescue.
Injured on the head despite wearing a helmet
The rock or chunk of ice then crashed into the German woman. "Although she was wearing a helmet, she was injured in the head." It was no longer possible to continue the tour due to the injury. The duo therefore made an emergency call.
Tricky rescue for rescuers
Due to the conditions on site, the emergency helicopter that was alerted was unable to carry out the rescue. The air rescuer was therefore dispatched. "With his help, the climbers could be roped down to the foot of the wall." From there, they were finally rescued by helicopter.
