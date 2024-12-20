First woman since 1986
Full throttle in pink: Pia takes on the “Jänner”
On the first weekend of the new year, 78 drivers will once again provide a real rally spectacle in the Freistadt area. For the first time since 1986, when Gabi Husar drove a Porsche, Pia Steffe from Strengberg (Lower Austria) will be at the wheel. The 26-year-old is also causing a stir with her style.
It's going to be another real horsepower spectacle! At the press conference for the 38th edition of the Jännerrallye from January 3 to 5, the entry list for the start of the red-white-red national championship was also published. And it's a tough one, with 78 drivers from six nations lining up at the start. In the category with the most horsepower, 18 (!) teams with Rally2 cars have been entered. These include last year's winner Michael Lengauer in a Skoda and four-time champion Simon Wagner, who will be driving a Hyundai for the first time.
First all-female team
The biggest surprise, however, is that for the first time since 1986, when Gabi Husar last drove her Porsche 911 SC through the Mühlviertel after a total of seven starts, a woman will be taking on the "Jänner". Pia Steffe from Strengberg and co-driver Nina Spitaler will be the first all-women team to tackle the 19 special stages over 180.54 kilometers.
Motorsport in her blood
"The anticipation prevails, the nervousness will only come shortly beforehand," laughs the 26-year-old in an interview with "Krone". How did she find her way into the male-dominated sport of rallying? "Clearly through my dad, I come from a motorsport family, when I was a little girl I was given a motocross bike, then at 17 I started drifting and a good two years ago I started rallying," says Pia, who has already completed 14 rallies and is respected by her male rivals. "I couldn't say anything negative at all. But you stand out a bit more as a woman and the eyes are on you even more!"
Favorite color pink
What attracts additional attention: whether it's her Mitsubishi once driven by Manfred Stohl, her suit or her helmet - everything is pink. "It's my absolute favorite color, even my room is pink," grins Pia, who doesn't want to do without make-up and painted nails while driving.
In the car with make-up on
"Dad always criticized that a bit, but I'm like that, I want to feel good. Just because I'm a woman in motorsport doesn't mean I have to let myself go," says the entrepreneur about her style. Speaking of which: as we hear from the scene, her driving style is also a real eye-catcher thanks to her drifting experience. Her goal at the "Jänner": "Just make it to the finish line!"
