Full throttle in pink: Pia takes on the “Jänner”

Motorsport in her blood

"The anticipation prevails, the nervousness will only come shortly beforehand," laughs the 26-year-old in an interview with "Krone". How did she find her way into the male-dominated sport of rallying? "Clearly through my dad, I come from a motorsport family, when I was a little girl I was given a motocross bike, then at 17 I started drifting and a good two years ago I started rallying," says Pia, who has already completed 14 rallies and is respected by her male rivals. "I couldn't say anything negative at all. But you stand out a bit more as a woman and the eyes are on you even more!"