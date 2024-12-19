Vorteilswelt
Styria: “Right-wingers trample on democracy”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 15:56

The Greens lose their parliamentary group status in the Federal Council after they only have four MPs in the Styrian elections. The ÖVP and FPÖ voted against the formation of their parliamentary group, which deprives the Greens of key rights such as voting rights in committees. Marco Schreuder, former head of the Greens' parliamentary group in the Bundesrat, criticizes this as "undemocratic", while the FPÖ and ÖVP refer to the rules of procedure. Read here what the "Krone" community thinks about the Greens losing their parliamentary group status!

Positive decision
Some of our users are in favor of the fact that the Greens have thus been deprived of essential opposition rights. For one user, this decision has restored confidence in politics. And Krone reader2579065 also welcomes the withdrawal of the Greens' right to co-decision as sensible.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser1439228
Na so steigt das Vertrauen un die Politik wieder. Bravo !
Upvotes:36
Downvotes:0
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2579065
Endlich einmal eine sinnvolle Entscheidung!! herzlichen Dank an ÖVP und FPÖ!!
Upvotes:44
Downvotes:0


"Legitimate and democratic"
 reader kaunitz50 also cannot understand why the two parties should "pack", saying that the ÖVP and FPÖ had merely exhausted the available options. "Krone" reader prinzessin points out the legality of this, even if Ms. Maurer (Greens) doesn't like it.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
kaunitz50
Was genau ist daran "Packelei", wenn gesetzlich vorgesehene Möglichkeiten angewendet werden???
Upvotes:57
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
prinzessin
Trotz allem war die Abstimmung rechtmäßig und demokratisch, auch wenn es der Frau Maurer nicht gefällt.
Upvotes:41
Downvotes:1


"They are only interested in their power"
 For Ylimmot96, the loss of the Greens' parliamentary group is the equivalent of kicking democracy in the teeth and Quagga criticizes the fact that a similar situation involving the FPÖ was not exploited by the other parties. Mister.xy even sees the decision as the ÖVP returning the favor to the Greens - but voters could do without that. Isdesso believes that a new dimension has been reached with the dumping of the long-standing coalition partner. 

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Ylimmot96
Daran sieht man wieder mal, dass die Rechten die Demokratie mit Füßen treten. Denen geht es nur um ihre Macht, selbst wenn sie dafür undemokratisch handeln müssen.
Upvotes:4
Downvotes:59
Benutzer Avatar
Quagga
Da sieht man wieder mal, dass man der FPÖ nichts schenken muss. Als sie selbst nur so wenige Mitglieder hatte, hat man sie auch zur Fraktion gemacht. Und das ist nun der Dank dafür.
Upvotes:2
Downvotes:36
Benutzer Avatar
Mister.xy
Natürlich ist eine Kritische Opposition von Nöten. Die gibt es ja, und das ist auch gut so.
Ob die Grünen genug Stimmen haben um Club Stärke zu erlangen liegt an der Politik der Grünen. Gute Politik = genug Stimmen.
Vom goodwitt der anderen Parteien abhängig zu sein hat immer etwas anrüchiges an sich. Was ist die Gegenleistung?
Genau so wie die jetzige Entscheidung eben eine Retourkitsche der.ÖVP an die Grünen war. Und das ist.nicht Politik sondern Kinderkram. Darauf kann der Wähler gerne verzichten.
Upvotes:3
Downvotes:27
Benutzer Avatar
Isdesso
Von der FPÖ ist man solche Aktionen gewohnt- die können nicht anders, aber das die türkisen ihren jahrelangen Koalitionspartner abservieren ist schon eine neue Dimension
Upvotes:3
Downvotes:56


Sitting in a glass house ....
However, the "Krone" users mainly criticize the Greens: teufelchen0702, for example, points to the self-reflection of the climate party, which should "instead of always lashing out at other parties, look for the mistakes in themselves." Jack79 also believes that the Greens are responsible and that they should take themselves to task. 

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
teufelchen0702
Anstatt immer nur gegen andere Parteien auszuteilen, speziell gegen die FPÖ, sollten die Grünen mal die Fehler bei sich selbst suchen. Da wären eine Zeit lang beschäftigt.
Upvotes:52
Downvotes:0
Benutzer Avatar
Jack79
Liebe Grüne, es war bisher auch Usus, dass der Stimmstärkste bei einer Nationalratswahl mit der Regierungsbildung beauftragt wird. Wenn man selber die Gepflogenheiten mit Füßen tritt, dann kommt das irgendwann zurück...
Upvotes:39
Downvotes:1

What do you think about the Greens losing their parliamentary group? What reasons do you suspect for the expulsion? Do you think the decision is legitimate or "undemocratic"? Share your opinion with us in the comments! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

