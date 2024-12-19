Forum echo
Styria: “Right-wingers trample on democracy”
The Greens lose their parliamentary group status in the Federal Council after they only have four MPs in the Styrian elections. The ÖVP and FPÖ voted against the formation of their parliamentary group, which deprives the Greens of key rights such as voting rights in committees. Marco Schreuder, former head of the Greens' parliamentary group in the Bundesrat, criticizes this as "undemocratic", while the FPÖ and ÖVP refer to the rules of procedure. Read here what the "Krone" community thinks about the Greens losing their parliamentary group status!
Positive decision
Some of our users are in favor of the fact that the Greens have thus been deprived of essential opposition rights. For one user, this decision has restored confidence in politics. And Krone reader2579065 also welcomes the withdrawal of the Greens' right to co-decision as sensible.
"Legitimate and democratic"
reader kaunitz50 also cannot understand why the two parties should "pack", saying that the ÖVP and FPÖ had merely exhausted the available options. "Krone" reader prinzessin points out the legality of this, even if Ms. Maurer (Greens) doesn't like it.
"They are only interested in their power"
For Ylimmot96, the loss of the Greens' parliamentary group is the equivalent of kicking democracy in the teeth and Quagga criticizes the fact that a similar situation involving the FPÖ was not exploited by the other parties. Mister.xy even sees the decision as the ÖVP returning the favor to the Greens - but voters could do without that. Isdesso believes that a new dimension has been reached with the dumping of the long-standing coalition partner.
Sitting in a glass house ....
However, the "Krone" users mainly criticize the Greens: teufelchen0702, for example, points to the self-reflection of the climate party, which should "instead of always lashing out at other parties, look for the mistakes in themselves." Jack79 also believes that the Greens are responsible and that they should take themselves to task.
