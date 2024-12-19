Styria: “Right-wingers trample on democracy”



"They are only interested in their power"

For Ylimmot96, the loss of the Greens' parliamentary group is the equivalent of kicking democracy in the teeth and Quagga criticizes the fact that a similar situation involving the FPÖ was not exploited by the other parties. Mister.xy even sees the decision as the ÖVP returning the favor to the Greens - but voters could do without that. Isdesso believes that a new dimension has been reached with the dumping of the long-standing coalition partner.