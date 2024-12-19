2024 was the warmest year ever in Austria

Trend towards a warmer climate

2024 confirms the trend towards an increasingly warmer climate. "Compared to the climate period from 1961 to 1990, which was not yet as severely affected by global warming, the year 2024 will be 3.1 degrees above average in the lowlands and 3.0 degrees above average in the mountains," said climatologist Alexander Orlik in a statement. Forecasts were taken into account for the last days of the year.