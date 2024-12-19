When dad becomes a star on the ski jump

A party is guaranteed

But now Rehrl wants to deliver in Ramsau. "In terms of form, I'm certainly capable of finishing on the podium again," says the Styrian, hoping that he will also have something to celebrate in sporting terms. Celebrations are guaranteed. After all, "FJ" is organizing a small party with his team colleagues and coaches after the competitions on Saturday: "It's already a tradition for us. I set up beer tables and benches. Then we have a nice, big table." However, Rehrl doesn't reach for the wooden spoon. He wouldn't have time: "We always have raclette - the guests have to cook it themselves. But it's always great fun."