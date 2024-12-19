Vorteilswelt
Family man FJ Rehrl

When dad becomes a star on the ski jump

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 19:00

Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau - FJ Rehrl is always big in the picture! Before the home event, the father of two spoke about his "biggest fan", World Cup dreams and a classic Christmas party.

The minus 15 degrees at the World Cup in Ruka was hard to digest for Nordic Combined warhorse Franz Josef Rehrl: "Maybe it's my age," laughs the now 31-year-old. "But I don't really feel comfortable in the cold anymore." The local hero is therefore all the more looking forward to his home event in Ramsau and the competitions on Friday and Saturday almost on his doorstep.

"I fall over once and I'm already there," laughs Rehrl, who won't be a "home sleeper" at the home event. "I'm staying in the team hotel with my teammates. It's like other fathers: work is work and family is family. When I'm doing sport, I have to concentrate fully on it."

Franz Josef Rehrl (right) checks in with his teammates at the team hotel, just like in the past. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Franz Josef Rehrl (right) checks in with his teammates at the team hotel, just like in the past.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Of course, his wife and children are still close by. "Of course! They watch the jumps, then stand by the cross-country ski run. At four years old, my son Jakob gets to see the whole thing really well. Even when he sees me on TV during the season, he's always proud," says "FJ", describing his biggest fan and smiles: "Even when I'm in bits, he still loves me."

Rehrl still has some catching up to do in terms of his skiing form. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Rehrl still has some catching up to do in terms of his skiing form.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Rehrl's results in the combined winter so far have been "improvable". Only in Ruka, where the gifted jumper once came fourth, was the Ramsau native able to build on the good old days. "Ski jumping is already working quite well - even in competitions. But the running form is not there yet. Hopefully that will improve in Ramsau."

Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau am Dachstein

Friday

Cross-country skiing women: 1.15 pm; cross-country skiing men: 1.50 pm; ski jumping women: 3.10 pm; ski jumping men: 3.55 pm.

Saturday

Women's ski jumping: 9.00 am; men's ski jumping: 9.40 am; men's cross-country skiing: 1.15 pm; women's cross-country skiing: 3.30 pm.

The two-time World Cup winner also emphasizes: "The whole season's planning is not focused on Ramsau, but on the World Championships in Trondheim at the end of February." And it's at major events that the four-time bronze medal winner (3x Seefeld, 1x Planica) really gets going: "I'd love to perform there again. I'm really excited about these World Championships."

Franz Josef Rehrl has his sights set on medals again this winter. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Franz Josef Rehrl has his sights set on medals again this winter.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

A party is guaranteed
But now Rehrl wants to deliver in Ramsau. "In terms of form, I'm certainly capable of finishing on the podium again," says the Styrian, hoping that he will also have something to celebrate in sporting terms. Celebrations are guaranteed. After all, "FJ" is organizing a small party with his team colleagues and coaches after the competitions on Saturday: "It's already a tradition for us. I set up beer tables and benches. Then we have a nice, big table." However, Rehrl doesn't reach for the wooden spoon. He wouldn't have time: "We always have raclette - the guests have to cook it themselves. But it's always great fun."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
