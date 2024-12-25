Sniffles as a symptom
Attention, allergy sufferers: irritable under the Christmas tree
Have you ever heard of "Christmas tree syndrome"? There are actually people who are allergic to Christmas trees. This is because mold, pollen and dust can really spoil the Christmas holidays for allergy sufferers. What those affected should look out for.
Sitting in front of the Christmas tree, enjoying the lights and relaxing. Unfortunately, not everyone can enjoy these contemplative hours. For some allergy sufferers, this is the start of a time of suffering. They cannot tolerate the Christmas tree, which is why it is even referred to as "Christmas tree syndrome".
Those affected suffer from a runny or blocked nose, itchy and watery eyes, coughing and shortness of breath. Headaches and fatigue are also common.
However, it is not the fir or spruce itself that is to blame, but mold spores - five out of 100 people are allergic to them. These develop when Christmas trees are stored in damp conditions for several weeks before they are sold - an ideal breeding ground for Aspergillus, Penicillium or Cladosporium.
Spore alert!
If you then bring the tree home into the warmth, the spores multiply quickly and release large quantities into the room air. After two weeks, the concentration has often increased tenfold (!). But pollen (including grass and ragweed pollen) can also be to blame for symptoms. These attach themselves to needles and twigs in summer or fall.
Mold allergy sufferers should therefore buy a tree that is as freshly cut as possible. Before placing it in your home, ideally spray it briefly with water - this is a tip that pollen allergy sufferers should also take to heart, but not do themselves! Allow the tree to dry thoroughly before bringing it inside.
Sensitive people should also leave the "cleaning up" to others or at least wear long clothing and gloves. It is advisable to remove the fir tree after a week at the latest.
An artificial tree may be a good alternative for allergy sufferers. Quite apart from the fact that they are often imported from overseas, which leaves a considerable ecological footprint, they can also cause problems: If the plastic tree has spent the past year in the cellar or attic, it is usually dusty and thus causes problems for house dust allergy sufferers.
Incidentally, it is not the tiny house dust mite itself that triggers the allergy, but the proteins in its droppings and shell. Symptoms include morning sneezing attacks, watery eyes, itchy skin rashes and even breathing difficulties.
Therefore, dust it well before putting it up (or wash it off) if it has not been stored in a plastic container that prevents mold and dust formation. This also applies to Christmas tree decorations. Allergy sufferers are best off with decorations made of glass, metal, plastic or salt dough.
