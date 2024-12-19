Rapids finance boss:
“As a child, I always wanted to be a lifeguard”
Marcus Knipping "pushes" the finances at Rapid, but mostly operates in the background. Everything for the sport - and for sustainability.
"Everything for the sport." Marcus Knipping exemplifies the green-white credo. After more than three decades at Borussia Dortmund, the German has been the head of Rapids' finances since summer 2023. But in the background. The managing director of economics is not a self-promoter and rarely gives interviews, but he delivers results: Rapids' turnover amounted to 44.38 million euros in the 2023/24 season, the profit (194,484 euros) is like a black zero. In a year without a European Cup. The sales of Mayulu and Sattlberger are also not yet reflected in the balance sheet.
That is solid, especially as Rapid has 10.5 million euros in its account. "We have sufficient liquidity and can look to the future with confidence," revealed Knipping in Rapid's podcast "Vereinhören". The 60-year-old also revealed - unusually for him - some private titbits.
Barça tie against Real
"As a child, I always wanted to be a lifeguard," laughed Knipping. "I found that exciting." Even if he then decided to study business administration, the numbers. He came to BVB via a tax consultancy firm, helped handle the IPO, among other things, and was also able to celebrate the Champions League triumph in the Hitzfeld era. Hoppala included: "At the banquet with Real's president Pérez, I accidentally wore a tie in the Barcelona colors. He reprimanded me, that was unpleasant."
Knipping came to Rapid via a headhunter and was "immediately hooked. I wanted to contribute my experience. Even if some people smile: I want to win a title." In Hütteldorf, he is considered a workaholic, a tough dog. "Away appointments" are scheduled on the same day to save time. "I'm a die-hard U4 driver, I ride everything in public," he tells Vereinhören.
Every cent counts
The father of three has settled in perfectly in Vienna, raves about mountain biking in the Vienna Woods, plays a lot of tennis and is committed to sustainability at Grün-Weiß. After (today's) Copenhagen match, the stadium lighting will be converted to LED. He is also proud of Rapid's e-mobility fleet (25 smart cars) and is pushing ahead with digitalization. "We are still a slumbering giant in many areas," claims Knipping.
Even though revenue has already been increased in ticketing and merchandising, Rapid saves costs by hiring painters, craftsmen and electricians for repairs. These details are important to him. Every cent counts. And should be invested in the sport ...
