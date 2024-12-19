“As a child, I always wanted to be a lifeguard”

"Everything for the sport." Marcus Knipping exemplifies the green-white credo. After more than three decades at Borussia Dortmund, the German has been the head of Rapids' finances since summer 2023. But in the background. The managing director of economics is not a self-promoter and rarely gives interviews, but he delivers results: Rapids' turnover amounted to 44.38 million euros in the 2023/24 season, the profit (194,484 euros) is like a black zero. In a year without a European Cup. The sales of Mayulu and Sattlberger are also not yet reflected in the balance sheet.