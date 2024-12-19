“Wanted to solve money problems in a stupid way”

Bank robbery 17 years ago

A Slovakian (43) living in Tyrol, who had already robbed a bank 17 years ago and received a three-year prison sentence for it, had to take a seat in the dock. "I'm a stupid person," said the accused, as tears rolled down his cheeks. However, financial problems drove him to make the same mistake again. After a car accident in February, the new family man not only lost his car and was seriously injured, but also lost his job.