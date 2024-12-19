Prison for bank robber
“Wanted to solve money problems in a stupid way”
Bank robberies have become "fashionable" again in Tyrol. No fewer than ten cases have been on the list of crimes since November 2023. On Thursday, a Slovakian (43) living in Tyrol had to answer to the court after a robbery in the Stubai Valley and described his motives.
Bank robberies are currently experiencing a "renaissance" in Tyrol. After years of "radio silence", no fewer than ten banks have been robbed within twelve months. "But it doesn't really pay to rob a bank. Almost all robbers are caught and you go to prison for it," said the public prosecutor on Thursday at the first court hearing of the huge series.
Bank robbery 17 years ago
A Slovakian (43) living in Tyrol, who had already robbed a bank 17 years ago and received a three-year prison sentence for it, had to take a seat in the dock. "I'm a stupid person," said the accused, as tears rolled down his cheeks. However, financial problems drove him to make the same mistake again. After a car accident in February, the new family man not only lost his car and was seriously injured, but also lost his job.
But I'm actually a good person.
Der Angeklagte vor Gericht
Arrested twelve hours after the coup
With an unloaded CO₂ pistol, the masked man stormed into the Raika branch in Mieders in the Stubai Valley at around 11 a.m. on August 27, threatened the two employees and was initially able to flee with 18,325 euros. The 43-year-old man, who had changed his clothes in the forest in the meantime, was checked during the search that was immediately launched.
Twelve hours after the crime, the handcuffs finally clicked. "I wanted to solve my money worries in the stupidest way possible. But I'm actually a good person," the accused tried to apologize to the bank employees and added: "I just wanted to protect my family financially."
Sentence accepted immediately
In the end, the young father with a relevant criminal record was sentenced to six years in prison - and he must pay 500 euros in partial damages to each of the two bank employees. The verdict is already final. Incidentally, there is still no trace of the more than 18,000 euros that the Slovakian claims to have hidden behind a tree bark in the forest ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
