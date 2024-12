Austria has a world boxer of the year

The titles "Boxer of the Year" and "Fight of the Year" are routinely awarded by the World Boxing Federation, an international boxing association founded in 1988 that sanctions professional boxing matches. "For us, this award is a confirmation of our teamwork around our athletes," summarizes Bounce boss and promoter Marcos Nader, in whose boxing stable Kotásková made it to the top of the world: "This evening we have set a great example for women's boxing and honored the memory of my brother."