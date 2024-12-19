Investigated by police
Before Rapid match: Copenhagen fans “frisked” in Vienna
Special "reception" for the fans of FC Copenhagen! Before today's Conference League match at SK Rapid, the Danish supporters were intercepted and "frisked" by a veritable police force.
Several police buses, flashing blue lights, search dogs, partly masked officers - the backdrop at a petrol station in Vienna's 19th district at around 11 a.m. already looked decidedly respectful. Before entering the car wash, the large white fan bus was allowed to take a breather and the passengers could stretch their legs. Unintentionally. And under unpleasant circumstances. Every fan was literally "frisked" and checked for suspicious belongings. "A routine check", said the officials. This is not unusual in cases of suspicion - whatever the circumstances.
On the positive side, the Danes were extremely cooperative, calm and level-headed. The check went smoothly. Hopefully a purely routine matter.
Into the round of 16 without "Burgi"
Rapids' task on the pitch today will be anything but routine. The final Conference League game of the year kicks off at 9pm. With a home win - and a little bit of help from the shooters - Rapid will advance to the round of 16. The omens are special: The Hütteldorfer will have to make do without the badly beaten up and injured Sturm rookie Guido Burgstaller.
Coach Robert Klauß reported an improvement on Wednesday, but also said that Burgstaller would not be able to play soccer for "at least three months". "It's sad, but we have to deal with it and find solutions," said the German. "One of our best players is out, who also has a lot of experience in games like this. He's a role model for the team. But we have other players who have to or can step into the breach."
