Serious rape

Avignon perpetrator Pelicot found guilty

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 10:04

In the historic trial in Avignon, which was followed all over the world, the verdict was announced this Thursday. The main defendant, Dominique Pelicot, was "found guilty" of the aggravated rape of his ex-wife Gisèle - as were all the other defendants.

The verdict was announced on Wednesday morning after a trial that lasted almost four months and was attended by a large number of media. "Mr. Pelicot, you are found guilty of aggravated rape against the person of Gisèle Pelicot," declared the President of the Vaucluse Criminal Court, Roger Arata.

A drawing of Dominique Pelicot in the Avignon courthouse. (Bild: AFP/Benoit PEYRUCQ)
A drawing of Dominique Pelicot in the Avignon courthouse.
(Bild: AFP/Benoit PEYRUCQ)

The 71-year-old main defendant receives the maximum sentence for this crime - 20 years in prison. Two thirds of this was imposed as a security sentence. This means that Pelicot must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison and cannot benefit from a sentence modification, as reported by "Le Monde".

Lighter sentences for co-defendants
The sentences for the co-defendants were much more lenient - the court wanted to emphasize a clear difference between them and the main defendant Pelicot, as reported by "Le Monde". A co-defendant, who was introduced as a "student" of Pelicot, received twelve years in prison. Jean-Pierre M. was the only defendant convicted of crimes against his own wife, whom he had drugged and raped by Pelicot.

Supporters outside the courthouse: "Thank you, Gisèle"
Before the verdict was announced, numerous people gathered outside the courthouse with banners. "Thank you, Gisèle" was written on one of them. Following the sensational trial, activists hope that "shame will change sides" when it comes to violence against women.

The President of the National Assembly in France thanked Gisele on X for her courage, saying she was the voice of many victims. "Thanks to you, the world is no longer the same," wrote the politician.

Victim Gisèle Pelicot campaigned for the trial to be held in public in order to make her ex-husband's atrocious actions visible. She thus became a symbol of the fight against violence against women.

The media hype surrounding the finale of the mega-trial was enormous. (Bild: APA/AFP )
The media hype surrounding the finale of the mega-trial was enormous.
(Bild: APA/AFP )

The main defendant in the trial, Dominique Pelicot, was accused of repeatedly drugging his then wife Gisèle for almost ten years, assaulting her and offering her to dozens of strangers for rape. The 71-year-old had even filmed the acts - 200 rapes were uncovered in this way.

The other men, who were between 21 and 68 years old at the time of the crime, were facing between four and 18 years in prison. More than half of them demanded acquittal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

