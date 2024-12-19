Avignon perpetrator Pelicot found guilty

Lighter sentences for co-defendants

The sentences for the co-defendants were much more lenient - the court wanted to emphasize a clear difference between them and the main defendant Pelicot, as reported by "Le Monde". A co-defendant, who was introduced as a "student" of Pelicot, received twelve years in prison. Jean-Pierre M. was the only defendant convicted of crimes against his own wife, whom he had drugged and raped by Pelicot.