After body shaming
Sydney Sweeney takes revenge on haters with sexy photos
US actress Sydney Sweeney proves that she is not intimidated by online trolls (people who insult, criticize and annoy others online, etc.). With an Insta reel and a sexy photo series, she "gets back" at her haters.
The Hollywood blonde delights her 23 million followers on Instagram with new shots showing her on a balcony. "Rain, rain, get lost!" she commented on the photos.
In the pictures, she poses without a bra and shirt, dressed only in a cardigan, for her unknown photographer. She protects her bare breasts with a MiuMiu handbag.
Criticism after paparazzi bikini pictures
Her fans see the photo series as "revenge" for the paparazzi pictures that were taken in Florida at the weekend and caused a lot of criticism of Sweeney's body (so-called body shaming, note). There, the actress ("Euphoria") fell into the camera trap and was photographed in a bikini with no make-up and tousled hair in the bright sun.
"Dough face, you could lose weight"
While some celebrated her for her feminine figure, many others criticized her "love handles", pale complexion and "noticeable cellulite". "You could lose a few pounds around your middle", "Average, stocky Yankee girl", "She's not very attractive, a 5 at best" or "pasty face" were just some of the harsh comments that are unlikely to have gone unnoticed by the 27-year-old.
But Sweeney knows how to deal with her haters. She summed up all the comments in an insta-reel and then showed the tough training she currently has to undergo for a new role. In her next movie, she will play professional boxer Christy Martin, so she is getting her body in top shape. But some "fans" will probably not like that either ...
