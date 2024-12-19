Unrecognizable
Jessica Simpson went from angel to femme fatale
US singer Jessica Simpson is known in the music scene as a blonde angel. However, the mother of three often only made headlines with her severe weight fluctuations. In 2019, she lost 50 kilograms in just six months and has been getting thinner and thinner ever since. Her face has also changed dramatically, as a new photo shows. It hails criticism.
A photo posted by Simpson on Instagram is causing a stir among her fans. The reason: the 44-year-old is barely recognizable in the photo.
Simpson can be seen in a beige satin mini fabric ensemble. Black tights and high boots round off the provocative party outfit she chose for her recording day in the studio.
"I can't wait for you to hear the soundtrack of my soul," Simpson says to her fans. However, they only have eyes for her unusual sexy look and her facial features, which have probably been greatly altered by plastic surgery. "Is that Ivanka, Paris Hilton or a Kardashian? Stop this nonsense," posted one user.
"Jessica, you don't look like Jessica anymore!"
Numerous others are puzzled: "I don't know who this person is", "I didn't know there was a Jessica Kardashian" or "Whose picture am I looking at right now, for crying out loud?" are written in comments. "Jessica, you don't look like Jessica anymore!" one fan sums it up.
Simpson herself probably doesn't care about the criticism, she doesn't respond to comments. According to media reports, she is currently struggling with personal problems.
Spotted without a wedding ring
In October, Simpson was spotted at LAX airport without her wedding ring on her finger. An insider then claimed that her husband Eric was "fed up with her crazy emotional swings."
The last time the couple were seen together was in June, at daughter Birdie's (5) kindergarten graduation party. The singer and the ex-football player also have daughter Maxwell (12) and son Ace (11) together.
Simpson used to be addicted to alcohol and pills due to a childhood experience of abuse, as she confessed in her biography "Open Book".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.