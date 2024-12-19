Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unrecognizable

Jessica Simpson went from angel to femme fatale

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 07:40

US singer Jessica Simpson is known in the music scene as a blonde angel. However, the mother of three often only made headlines with her severe weight fluctuations. In 2019, she lost 50 kilograms in just six months and has been getting thinner and thinner ever since. Her face has also changed dramatically, as a new photo shows. It hails criticism.

0 Kommentare

A photo posted by Simpson on Instagram is causing a stir among her fans. The reason: the 44-year-old is barely recognizable in the photo. 

Simpson can be seen in a beige satin mini fabric ensemble. Black tights and high boots round off the provocative party outfit she chose for her recording day in the studio.

"I can't wait for you to hear the soundtrack of my soul," Simpson says to her fans. However, they only have eyes for her unusual sexy look and her facial features, which have probably been greatly altered by plastic surgery. "Is that Ivanka, Paris Hilton or a Kardashian? Stop this nonsense," posted one user.

"Jessica, you don't look like Jessica anymore!"
Numerous others are puzzled: "I don't know who this person is", "I didn't know there was a Jessica Kardashian" or "Whose picture am I looking at right now, for crying out loud?" are written in comments. "Jessica, you don't look like Jessica anymore!" one fan sums it up.

Simpson herself probably doesn't care about the criticism, she doesn't respond to comments. According to media reports, she is currently struggling with personal problems. 

Spotted without a wedding ring
In October, Simpson was spotted at LAX airport without her wedding ring on her finger. An insider then claimed that her husband Eric was "fed up with her crazy emotional swings."

Jessica Simpson as her fans know her - and love her. (Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Jessica Simpson as her fans know her - and love her.
(Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)

The last time the couple were seen together was in June, at daughter Birdie's (5) kindergarten graduation party. The singer and the ex-football player also have daughter Maxwell (12) and son Ace (11) together.

Simpson used to be addicted to alcohol and pills due to a childhood experience of abuse, as she confessed in her biography "Open Book".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf