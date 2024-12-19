Amazon threatens massive strike before Christmas

Union criticizes "insatiable greed"

"If your package is late during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to sit down at the negotiating table and accommodate our members. They ignored it," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "These greedy managers had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible. Instead, they pushed workers to the limit, and now they're paying the price. This strike is on them."