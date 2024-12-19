Vorteilswelt
The turn of the highest courts

State wants to fight for expressway in Marchfeld

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 05:58

The end of the Marchfeld expressway project in the Weinviertel region will not be accepted without a fight. The state now wants to take the matter to the highest courts.

0 Kommentare

Christmas peace is still a long time coming in this country in terms of traffic. This is because a decision by the Federal Administrative Court is causing a great deal of resentment: on December 12, the court decided to revoke the approval of the Marchfeld expressway (S 8) in the Weinviertel region - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.

For FPÖ MP Dieter Dorner, the end of the Marchfeld expressway means the loss of jobs as well as an increase in commuter numbers and through traffic. (Bild: FPÖ NÖ)
For FPÖ MP Dieter Dorner, the end of the Marchfeld expressway means the loss of jobs as well as an increase in commuter numbers and through traffic.
(Bild: FPÖ NÖ)

The state is now doing everything in its power to prevent this. On Tuesday, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Transport Minister Udo Landbauer announced that they would appeal against the court's decision. With the declared aim of restoring the S 8 to its approved status. The project had been fully approved by the authorities. All legal remedies are to be exhausted by appealing to the highest courts.

"Up to 35,000 vehicles jam through the villages in Marchfeld every day," emphasized Mikl-Leitner. The S 8 would bring more quality of life, road safety and economic development. "It is unacceptable that the protection and safety interests of the citizens are overridden in this way," says Landbauer.

More commuters and through traffic
Regional FPÖ MP Dieter Dorner is also fighting for implementation: "Without the S 8, there is a risk of massive damage. The businesses in the Marchfeld region will lose their competitiveness and business parks cannot be developed," says Dorner. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
