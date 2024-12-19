The turn of the highest courts
State wants to fight for expressway in Marchfeld
The end of the Marchfeld expressway project in the Weinviertel region will not be accepted without a fight. The state now wants to take the matter to the highest courts.
Christmas peace is still a long time coming in this country in terms of traffic. This is because a decision by the Federal Administrative Court is causing a great deal of resentment: on December 12, the court decided to revoke the approval of the Marchfeld expressway (S 8) in the Weinviertel region - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
The state is now doing everything in its power to prevent this. On Tuesday, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Transport Minister Udo Landbauer announced that they would appeal against the court's decision. With the declared aim of restoring the S 8 to its approved status. The project had been fully approved by the authorities. All legal remedies are to be exhausted by appealing to the highest courts.
"Up to 35,000 vehicles jam through the villages in Marchfeld every day," emphasized Mikl-Leitner. The S 8 would bring more quality of life, road safety and economic development. "It is unacceptable that the protection and safety interests of the citizens are overridden in this way," says Landbauer.
More commuters and through traffic
Regional FPÖ MP Dieter Dorner is also fighting for implementation: "Without the S 8, there is a risk of massive damage. The businesses in the Marchfeld region will lose their competitiveness and business parks cannot be developed," says Dorner.
