Owners overwhelmed
13 mini pigs are urgently looking for a new home
A pair of mini pigs kept as pets - the animals were even allowed to sit on the living room couch - reproduced at breakneck speed. Now the owners are overwhelmed with keeping and feeding them and are looking for a new, loving home for the little "grunts".
Niklas E.'s 15 mini pigs (21) are adorable and you kind of want to stroke them all the time. However, at least 13 of them now urgently need a new home. "My son bought a pair from a breeder two years ago because he wanted to give them away. Unfortunately, they have now multiplied to such an extent that keeping them is getting out of hand," says mother Bernadette E. (47).
Pigs have gone to the dogs
The ÖBB employee and the mechanic raised the little "grunts" on their property like pets. "We kept them like dogs - they were allowed in the house and were completely house-trained," says Bernadette E.
The Teacup pigs also sat on the living room couch with them and were even involved in food preparation in the kitchen. "They always got all the leftovers." They also played with the real family dog.
Owner gives animals away
However, their reproductive instinct eventually made it necessary to build a hutch in the garden. "They always had free range and felt right at home."
However, their number has now grown to 15, and the 47-year-old can barely keep up with the house cleaning and food procurement. "In addition to fruit and vegetables, they also need 25 kilos of fattening feed every day."
Her appeals for help to various animal welfare organizations went unheard, with only Pfotenhilfe Lochen promising to take four mini pigs.
E. wants to give away the animals, which cost around €380 each, and is now hoping that loving homes will be found via "Krone". Anyone interested should send an email to tierecke.linz@kronenzeitung.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
