Injured again and again
Because fists fly: cab crisis summit in Sölden
Taxi drivers and passengers have repeatedly clashed in the Tyrolean ski metropolis due to disagreements over fares. Several times there have been injuries. The municipality has now stepped in and "invited" people to a discussion.
Usually it's about the fare. Some passengers - usually under the influence of alcohol - do not always agree with the taxi drivers. It is not uncommon for a physical altercation to ensue, resulting in injuries.
There is a lot going on in Sölden and the incidents are not a mass phenomenon. The taxi drivers are not worthy of a Nobel Prize.
Ernst Schöpf, Bürgermeister Sölden
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Este fell into a stream
The most curious case occurred this year in March. After a holidaymaker from Estonia got into an argument with a cab driver over the bill, the Estonian jumped over the guardrail and fell into the Rettenbach stream. The fire department used the turntable ladder to rescue the drunk man during the night.
Municipality pulls the ripcord
Now the municipality is trying to pull the ripcord. "There was a meeting with the police chief and taxi drivers this week," says Mayor Ernst Schöpf. "We took the gentlemen into our prayers, because they are not worthy of the Nobel Prize either," says the head of the municipality. It was made clear that the cab drivers would also have to make a contribution in the existing area of tension.
Police watch the scene
And the police will keep a close eye on the scene. "Word gets around if someone has to pay once," says the local boss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
