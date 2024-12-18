An evening full of confidence and beautiful headlines

A theatrical thunder, a soccer dream and tinsel

With warming punch, culinary delights and festive sounds from "Blue's acoustic Band", the music pavilion was filled with optimistic tones and pleasant, humorous and surprising headlines that the future may bring. "The best show in the world" would be to the taste of actor and Telfer Theater director Gregor Bloéb. That evening, he also received an unexpected application from Georg Dornauer, who is no longer Deputy Governor, who said after the momentous hunting trip headline in the "Krone": "Maybe there's a role open for me in Telfs."