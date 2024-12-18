Party for new book
An evening full of confidence and beautiful headlines
The new "Krone" headline book is here. To mark the occasion, the "Tiroler Krone" invited friends and guests of honor to an exciting look back at the year with a rosy outlook in the Lumagica light park in Innsbruck's Hofgarten.
The recently published headline book of the "Krone" is full to bursting. It reviews the scandals, tragedies, successes and minor miracles of the year that will soon be over. In the atmospheric glow of the Lumagica park of lights in Innsbruck's Hofgarten, people were busy leafing through the pages on Tuesday evening. The "Tiroler Krone" had invited guests to the presentation of the 2024 headline book - and around 200 guests from the worlds of politics, business, culture, sport and public life attended.
A theatrical thunder, a soccer dream and tinsel
With warming punch, culinary delights and festive sounds from "Blue's acoustic Band", the music pavilion was filled with optimistic tones and pleasant, humorous and surprising headlines that the future may bring. "The best show in the world" would be to the taste of actor and Telfer Theater director Gregor Bloéb. That evening, he also received an unexpected application from Georg Dornauer, who is no longer Deputy Governor, who said after the momentous hunting trip headline in the "Krone": "Maybe there's a role open for me in Telfs."
What future headlines did the guests want for Tyrol and Austria? "Tiroler Krone" editor-in-chief Claus Meinert and chief of service Jasmin Steiner asked. "Enough staff in hospitals again", Thomas Müller, head of the children's hospital in Innsbruck, didn't have to think twice. "Austria in the World Cup final," said "Krone" desk manager Michael Pichler, expressing a dream that many people probably have. "More tinsel again" could be the headline that the Bluatschink duo put into a cheerful poem about Christmas tree decorations and sauerkraut.
"Confidence to master the tasks"
"Confidence to tackle the tasks ahead." This is what Governor Anton Mattle wished all those present and all "Krone" readers. An evening full of confidence and encouraging headlines, many of which we hope to write in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.