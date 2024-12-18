Regulation is here
Vegetarian/vegan cooking apprenticeship: start from 2025
The regulation for the vegetarian/vegan cookery apprenticeship has now been published before the end of the year. This means that nothing stands in the way of its introduction next year.
The formal start date is July 1, 2025, as the Green Economy writes in a press release. However, details such as apprenticeship content and final apprenticeship examination content still need to be worked out.
Training likely to start in the fall
It is therefore likely to take until the fall of 2025 before the first apprentices can train as "vegetarian culinary specialists", according to the Greens. "I am very pleased that apprentices will finally be able to start their training in vegetarian cuisine in the near future - despite delays by the Ministry of Economic Affairs," said Elisabeth Götze, spokesperson for the Greens in the economy, according to the press release. The regulation had been under review since summer 2024, and the Greens had been pushing for a swift signing by Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP) for some time.
Vegan cooking apprenticeship should also last 3 years
The Green Economy and the Vegan Society were delighted with the success. "We will not let the arduous process spoil this day of celebration for Austrian gastronomy", said Sabine Jungwirth, Federal Spokesperson for the Green Economy.
Like a normal cook apprenticeship, the vegan and vegetarian cook apprenticeship lasts three years. In order to train apprentices, a company does not have to be exclusively vegetarian.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.