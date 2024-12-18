Vegetarian/vegan cooking apprenticeship: start from 2025

Training likely to start in the fall

It is therefore likely to take until the fall of 2025 before the first apprentices can train as "vegetarian culinary specialists", according to the Greens. "I am very pleased that apprentices will finally be able to start their training in vegetarian cuisine in the near future - despite delays by the Ministry of Economic Affairs," said Elisabeth Götze, spokesperson for the Greens in the economy, according to the press release. The regulation had been under review since summer 2024, and the Greens had been pushing for a swift signing by Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP) for some time.