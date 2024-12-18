Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Regulation is here

Vegetarian/vegan cooking apprenticeship: start from 2025

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 13:19

The regulation for the vegetarian/vegan cookery apprenticeship has now been published before the end of the year. This means that nothing stands in the way of its introduction next year. 

0 Kommentare

The formal start date is July 1, 2025, as the Green Economy writes in a press release. However, details such as apprenticeship content and final apprenticeship examination content still need to be worked out.

Training likely to start in the fall
It is therefore likely to take until the fall of 2025 before the first apprentices can train as "vegetarian culinary specialists", according to the Greens. "I am very pleased that apprentices will finally be able to start their training in vegetarian cuisine in the near future - despite delays by the Ministry of Economic Affairs," said Elisabeth Götze, spokesperson for the Greens in the economy, according to the press release. The regulation had been under review since summer 2024, and the Greens had been pushing for a swift signing by Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP) for some time.

Vegan cooking apprenticeship should also last 3 years
The Green Economy and the Vegan Society were delighted with the success. "We will not let the arduous process spoil this day of celebration for Austrian gastronomy", said Sabine Jungwirth, Federal Spokesperson for the Green Economy.

Like a normal cook apprenticeship, the vegan and vegetarian cook apprenticeship lasts three years. In order to train apprentices, a company does not have to be exclusively vegetarian.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf