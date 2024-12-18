With vacation photo
tiffany
US President-elect Donald Trump is going to be a grandpa! Daughter Tiffany (31) - whom the 78-year-old has with ex-wife and actress Marla Maples - has confirmed the imminent birth of her first child after weeks of speculation and rumors.
Tiffany chose the posh Swiss ski resort of Zermatt as the location for the announcement. "In front of the baby bump," she commented on the snapshot, which was probably taken by her husband, billionaire son Michael Boulosvon.
So the Trump dynasty continues to grow and drone-facer and TikTok friend Trump can look forward to another grandchild. Whether he will get to see the child often, however, is questionable. Tiffany is said to have little contact with her father.
Nevertheless, the lawyer supported her father during the US election campaign with affectionate gestures in the media. In return, Donald walked her down the aisle on her wedding day, his chest swelling with pride. The latter had already announced in October that a baby was on the way.
His youngest daughter's luxurious glittering dream wedding celebration took place at the Trump estate Mar-a-Lago in Florida in November 2022. Around 500 guests were invited to celebrate with the overjoyed bride and groom.
Saying "I do" in the open air
Trump and Boulos said "I do" under a gazebo in the estate's garden, which was decorated with pink, blue and white flowers. The bridesmaids, including Tiffany's half-sister Ivanka Trump, wore light blue dresses to match the floral decorations.
Tiffany is the only child from Trump's second marriage to US actress Marla Maples (59). The two were married from 1993 to 1999. The 29-year-old studied law at Georgetown University in Washington.
She is one of Trump's five children. His first marriage to Ivana Trump produced sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka. He has son Barron with his third wife Melania Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.