Treats for customers: Energie AG lowers electricity price

Economic crisis reflected in electricity and gas demand

Energie AG is also feeling the effects of the economic crisis: according to Kolar, seven percent less electricity was consumed in the Upper Austrian company's grid in the last financial year compared to 2022/23, while gas demand fell by 12 percent. "Electricity demand will increase in the long and medium term," says Schitter, "and we are also expanding the grids in Upper Austria to meet this demand. We want to be the driving force behind the energy transition here."