550 jobs affected

KTM: Who is registered with the AMS for dismissal

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 08:00

The "Krone" now has in black and white what was previously denied: Documents from the labor market service office in Braunau prove who is losing their jobs at the motorcycle manufacturer: 550 employees of KTM AG, KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH and KTM Compnents GmbH are registered for redundancy. 

The three notices of intended termination of employment bear the signatures of the management and the works council. And they show that, contrary to other claims, it is already clear who will lose their jobs. What's more: The documents from the AMS Braunau office speak of 550 employees who are due to be made redundant. Previously it was assumed that 500 would be affected.

KTM AG: According to the AMS paper, 200 employees (84 of them women) are registered with the AMS for redundancy: 110 with higher education, 67 with specialist training, 21 with apprenticeships and two semi-skilled workers. KTM AG has a total of 2387 employees. The majority of those who have been made redundant are between the ages of 25 and 50 (139), with 22 employees over the age of 55 affected.

The motorcycle manufacturer KTM is in serious turmoil. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The motorcycle manufacturer KTM is in serious turmoil.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

KTM F&E GmbH: According to the AMS announcement, a good third of the core workforce in research and development is affected: 182 employees with higher education, 95 with specialist training and three with an apprenticeship have to go. That's a total of 280 people, 17 of whom are women.

KTM Components GmbH: Of 476 permanent employees, 70 are registered for redundancy, including around 20 semi-skilled workers. Almost half have been with the company for more than ten years, 34 employees have been with Components for between one and ten years.

The AMS paper must state how the selection was made. It says "based on the continuation scenario in accordance with the restructuring plan". In other words: KTM knows who has to go.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Folgen Sie uns auf