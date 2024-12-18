Tauern Tunnel renovation
“Have to be finished by the summer vacations”
49-year-old Christiane Schiavinato from Carinthia is in charge of the renovation of the Austrian Federal Railways' railroad tunnel through the Tauern. In the "Krone" interview, she talks about the challenges and why the work is divided into two phases.
"Krone": Ms. Schiavinato, what is your personal connection to trains?
Christiane Schiavinato: My father was an enthusiastic amateur railroad photographer. He always tried to take a nice picture of the trains. That has been with me since I was a child. When I was a student, I traveled a lot by train myself and before I joined ÖBB, I calculated railroad bridges as a structural engineer.
Is this your first major tunnel project?
As the manager, yes, because I only started this year. Before that, I was part of the team that renovated the Karawanken Tunnel.
Do you still have time for hobbies alongside this job?
All my free time belongs to my four children. My hobby is like my family.
It is the first, long-planned renovation of the tunnel. How long did the preparations take in the end?
The planning for the major renovation took a total of three years before the go-ahead was actually given in the tunnel.
What was the planning process like?
First there was an inventory. Then we assessed which measures needed to be taken. This was followed by the coordination of individual measures and the definition of the schedule.
What difficulties could there be in the course of the renovation?
There are built-in parts such as anchors in the brickwork. It's impossible to say exactly how long it will take to remove them. Tests were carried out beforehand to see how long it would take to remove the rail elements. The result was then extrapolated to the entire tunnel.
Why is the renovation taking place in two different phases? There will be another closure in 2027.
The closures and their duration have been precisely coordinated. We have to be finished by the summer vacation and reopen the route. There's no way all the work would have been possible with just one closure.
. Coordination took place with the German and Italian railroads and also with the highway company Asfinag.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.