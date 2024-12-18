TV Gala in Munich
Udo Jürgens’ 90th birthday: star ensemble celebrates
On December 23 at 8.15 pm, "Udo Jürgens Forever" on ORF 2 will be an emotional TV highlight. At the big TV gala in Munich, a star ensemble celebrated the unforgotten show giant, who would have turned 90 this year. Read what actor and director Otto Retzer revealed to the "Krone" here ...
When you hear the signing at the start of the program "Udo Jürgens Forever" on ORF 2 on 23 December at 8.15 pm, you already know - and we can already reveal this at this point - that it will be great cinema. For the recording, which took place at the end of November, a true star ensemble gathered in Munich around Jenny and John, the children of the show giant (he died on December 21, 2014), who would have turned 90 this year.
One of Jürgens' last wishes
"He wanted to do one more tour on a small, reduced scale," John and Jenny told us in an interview this year about their famous dad's last big wishes. And that evening, they chatted a lot more about him.
Of course, his friends and companions will also be chatting about him during the evening, which will be hosted by Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker and cuddly bard Sasha. Like bald director Otto Retzer, who told the Krone: "Udo called me a few weeks before he died and wanted to fly me and friends to Zurich. Unfortunately, that never happened" ...
