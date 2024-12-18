Udo Jürgens’ 90th birthday: star ensemble celebrates

When you hear the signing at the start of the program "Udo Jürgens Forever" on ORF 2 on 23 December at 8.15 pm, you already know - and we can already reveal this at this point - that it will be great cinema. For the recording, which took place at the end of November, a true star ensemble gathered in Munich around Jenny and John, the children of the show giant (he died on December 21, 2014), who would have turned 90 this year.