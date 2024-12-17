A look behind the scenes
Krampus runs: “Organization is challenging”
Injured runners, visitors and even police officers - this year's Krampus season made the headlines. For the finale, the "Krone" accompanied one of the last events of the year in Nötsch in the Gailtal valley.
Hours before the Krampus run at the Nötsch municipal office, it was already a hive of activity: while the hard-working members and helpers of the Dorfteufel St. Magdalen dragged countless barriers and fire pits and positioned them precisely, the other helpers took care of the food and power supply. An hour before the event begins, the safety briefing is held with the chairmen of the participating groups.
"The most important thing: safety is our top priority - that of the visitors, but above all that of the Krampuses. You know what's already happened this year," warns organizer and club chairman Fabio Trezza, who explains the rules to the running groups in detail. For example, that it is strictly forbidden to leave the running area, i.e. the cordoned-off area.
Injured Krampus makes his comeback
"Hitting visitors above the waistline is also prohibited. In the event of violations, the run is immediately over for the group - but this also applies to spectators who misbehave," says the head of the association, who happily announces that the colleague who was seriously injured by a spectator in Moosburg at the beginning of December will also be back.
The stewards positioned along the barriers keep an eye on everything - and, equipped with fire extinguishers, also keep a watchful eye on the hot shows of the "demons". In the end, it was a spectacular spectacle - without incident. Unlike many of his Carinthian colleagues who threw in the towel after this year's incidents and won't be organizing another run next year, Fabio Trezza and his St. Magdalener Dorfteufel will once again be ensuring hellish goings-on in Nötsch in 2025.
"We want to keep the tradition alive"
"Even if it costs us all a lot of time and is a real effort - we want to keep the tradition alive. And when you get such positive feedback from clubs, visitors and the community, you're delighted and hugely motivated."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.