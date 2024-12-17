Krampus runs: “Organization is challenging”

The stewards positioned along the barriers keep an eye on everything - and, equipped with fire extinguishers, also keep a watchful eye on the hot shows of the "demons". In the end, it was a spectacular spectacle - without incident. Unlike many of his Carinthian colleagues who threw in the towel after this year's incidents and won't be organizing another run next year, Fabio Trezza and his St. Magdalener Dorfteufel will once again be ensuring hellish goings-on in Nötsch in 2025.