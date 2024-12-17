Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A look behind the scenes

Krampus runs: “Organization is challenging”

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 18:30

Injured runners, visitors and even police officers - this year's Krampus season made the headlines. For the finale, the "Krone" accompanied one of the last events of the year in Nötsch in the Gailtal valley.  

0 Kommentare

Hours before the Krampus run at the Nötsch municipal office, it was already a hive of activity: while the hard-working members and helpers of the Dorfteufel St. Magdalen dragged countless barriers and fire pits and positioned them precisely, the other helpers took care of the food and power supply. An hour before the event begins, the safety briefing is held with the chairmen of the participating groups.

The calm before the storm: Dorfteufel chairman and organizer Fabio Trezza in the after-show area (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The calm before the storm: Dorfteufel chairman and organizer Fabio Trezza in the after-show area
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Every barrier has to be in the right place. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Every barrier has to be in the right place.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Hours before the run, the "kettle" is formed for the Krampuses and visitors with teamwork. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Hours before the run, the "kettle" is formed for the Krampuses and visitors with teamwork.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The fireplaces specially made by Dominic Laussegger (right) also all have their fixed place. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The fireplaces specially made by Dominic Laussegger (right) also all have their fixed place.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Food and drink must also be provided. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Food and drink must also be provided.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The Krampus groups really got the visitors going. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The Krampus groups really got the visitors going.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
After the last Krampus has returned to his cave, the clean-up begins. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
After the last Krampus has returned to his cave, the clean-up begins.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Meanwhile, the after-show Krampus disco starts. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Meanwhile, the after-show Krampus disco starts.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

"The most important thing: safety is our top priority - that of the visitors, but above all that of the Krampuses. You know what's already happened this year," warns organizer and club chairman Fabio Trezza, who explains the rules to the running groups in detail. For example, that it is strictly forbidden to leave the running area, i.e. the cordoned-off area.

Injured Krampus makes his comeback
"Hitting visitors above the waistline is also prohibited. In the event of violations, the run is immediately over for the group - but this also applies to spectators who misbehave," says the head of the association, who happily announces that the colleague who was seriously injured by a spectator in Moosburg at the beginning of December will also be back.

The stewards positioned along the barriers keep an eye on everything - and, equipped with fire extinguishers, also keep a watchful eye on the hot shows of the "demons". In the end, it was a spectacular spectacle - without incident. Unlike many of his Carinthian colleagues who threw in the towel after this year's incidents and won't be organizing another run next year, Fabio Trezza and his St. Magdalener Dorfteufel will once again be ensuring hellish goings-on in Nötsch in 2025.

"We want to keep the tradition alive"
"Even if it costs us all a lot of time and is a real effort - we want to keep the tradition alive. And when you get such positive feedback from clubs, visitors and the community, you're delighted and hugely motivated."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf