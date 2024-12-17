Linz election campaign bluster
Rejection from ÖVP provincial councillor for deportation airport
The idea came from the Freedom Party candidate for the mayoral election in Linz on January 12: Michael Raml suggested building a separate terminal for deportations in Hörsching. Christian Dörfel, the provincial councillor responsible for asylum in Upper Austria, has a clear opinion on the matter.
The airport in Hörsching is owned equally by the province of Upper Austria and the city of Linz. Mayoral candidate Michael Raml (FPÖ) recently caused a stir when he presented the idea of using the airport as a deportation airport. "The airport has ideal transport connections and offers great potential," he told the "Krone" newspaper.
There are mayoral elections in Linz in four weeks' time and I see this as an election campaign maneuver. I won't say any more.
Landesrat Christian Dörfel, ÖVP
Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures
"Need the runway and the infrastructure"
He has in mind the construction of a separate deportation terminal so as not to disrupt ongoing flight operations. "Essentially, we need the runway and the infrastructure - the passenger area remains untouched," says Raml.
"I see this as an election campaign maneuver"
The state councillor responsible for asylum in Upper Austria does not even want to comment on the content of this idea. He only says: "There are mayoral elections in Linz in four weeks' time, I see this as an election campaign maneuver. That's all I'm going to say," says ÖVP politician Christian Dörfel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.