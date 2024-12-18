Trial in Feldkirch
Underage girlfriend sexually abused
The toxic relationship ended with criminal charges against 19-year-old Oberländer. He had also made and distributed a video of the abuse.
The accused and the 17-year-old were a couple for almost a year. But their relationship is said to have been anything but harmonious. The accused's defense lawyer, Olivia Lerch, even spoke of an "extremely toxic" relationship. The 19-year-old is also alleged to have sexually abused his victim. On Tuesday, the man from Unterland had to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court.
The accused confesses
Specifically, the accused was charged with sexually abusing his girlfriend in December of last year and filming the act. He then sent the video to an acquaintance. When the shocked young woman asked him to delete the video, he refused and threatened to send the recording to the 17-year-old's mother.
The victim then reported her boyfriend. When questioned by the police, the man remained silent about the allegations. This was not the case at the trial, where he confessed.
Multiple abuses
The victim had originally reported several cases of abuse by the accused. However, apart from the case now before the court, the proceedings were discontinued by the public prosecutor's office. As the accused pleaded guilty, it was not necessary to question the witnesses.
When I look at the probation service's report, I believe that you still need further support.
Richterin Sabrina Tagwercher
Judge Sabrina Tagwercher sentenced Unterländer, who has a criminal record, to a fine of 1440 euros. He must pay the victim 200 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.
As the unemployed man has no money anyway, he is allowed to serve the sentence in the form of community service. The council decided not to revoke the two suspended sentences and instead extended the probation period to five years.
