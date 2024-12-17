Automatically saved design

The first component for the new lift, namely the first gondola, recently arrived in Brandnertal: This was installed at the Bürserberg municipal office just in time for the start of the season with daily ski operations. "The new, significantly more comfortable and safer Loischkopfbahn is an important future project for us. We have a great opportunity here for high-quality, future-proof and, above all, year-round development of the Brandnertal region as a popular leisure and vacation destination," says Michael Domig, Managing Director of Bergbahnen Brandnertal.