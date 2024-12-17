First gondola is here
Automatically saved design
In Brandnertal, the existing Einhornbahn II and Loischkopfbahn chairlifts, some of which are over 25 years old, are being replaced. The new single-cable gondola lift is scheduled to operate from the 2025/26 winter season.
Those responsible at Bergbahnen Brandnertal have been planning the new construction of the Loischkopfbahn in Bürserberg for some time. After the final approval steps and positive notifications were issued in the summer, the unanimous decision of the owners to build the new lift followed at the general meeting.
The first component for the new lift, namely the first gondola, recently arrived in Brandnertal: This was installed at the Bürserberg municipal office just in time for the start of the season with daily ski operations. "The new, significantly more comfortable and safer Loischkopfbahn is an important future project for us. We have a great opportunity here for high-quality, future-proof and, above all, year-round development of the Brandnertal region as a popular leisure and vacation destination," says Michael Domig, Managing Director of Bergbahnen Brandnertal.
Construction of the 27 million euro project is scheduled to start at the beginning of April 2025. With the construction of the new single-cable gondola lift, the existing Einhornbahn II and Loischkopfbahn chairlifts, some of which are already over 25 years old, will be completely replaced with a slightly different route.
Protection concept for capercaillie population
In addition, a new, central access point to the ski and bike area with the necessary infrastructure is planned in the area of the valley station. The construction of the lift and other buildings will comply with all nature and environmental regulations and, above all, with a specially developed protection concept for the valuable capercaillie population, which is at home in the greater Loischkopf area.
The installation is equipped with detachable ten-person cabins and covers a height difference of 617 meters. A ride from Tschengla to the mountain station at Loischkopf, 1785 meters above sea level, will take around eight minutes, which is significantly shorter than before. The middle station, where a blue ski slope is planned, will be located at 1470 meters above sea level, i.e. at the same level as the current mountain station of the Einhornbahn II.
In addition to the gondola lift itself, a new ticket office with ticket machines, public toilets, offices and a snow groomer garage will be built in the valley station area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.