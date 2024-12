Searching for hot traces in cold ashes

When the fire broke out in Vienna's Panikengasse on November 30, it was already too late. The fire, which had broken out in the apartment of a family of five, had spread to such an extent that the way to the door was blocked. Without further ado, the father evacuated his wife and three children through a window into the courtyard. The professional fire department not only had to extinguish the burnt-out apartment, but also evacuate the residents of the staircase.