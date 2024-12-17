Styria: Government in place, final shifts

Islam, begging, ORF fee, lead hospital

The government program clearly bears a blue signature. A documentation office for political Islam and a staff unit for security in asylum homes are to be set up, and beggars will be severely restricted in future. The corona crisis is to be reopened with a new fund, and the end of the "Styrian surcharge" on the ORF fee has also been sealed. The sticking point was the planned flagship hospital in Stainach-Pürgg, one of the major upsets of the election campaign, the future of which the blue and black parties were unable to agree on for a long time. An agreement was reached to halt the project and the focus is now on expanding the Rottenmann site and maintaining Schladming and Bad Aussee.