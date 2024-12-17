"Krone" readers help
Doing good and giving hope at Christmas time
Almost 20 years ago, the "Kärntner Krone" founded an association to help together with readers. In this article, we introduce you to the families that you can support this year.
Many families have already been supported by the "Krone readers help" association. This has been made possible by the enormous willingness of Krone readers to donate and the guarantee that every euro donated during a campaign goes one-to-one to the respective aid project.
Krone and its readers help local victims
We want to support four families - three from Carinthia and one from East Tyrol - this Advent: Our editors have visited them to tell their stories, to give them new hope together with our readers and to show them once again that they are not alone. In this article, we present the four Advent projects that you, dear readers, can support this year:
Children without mom
Until the very end, there was hope that Corinna Mitterberger from Spittal would be able to celebrate Christmas again with her two sons Liam (6) and Leandro (8). But fate was merciless. The seriously ill mother lost her battle against cancer. She lost her life on November 22, 2024 and her sons are now without a mother. The Spittal woman also leaves behind a 21-year-old daughter, who is now trying to look after her little brothers with her grandparents. The family urgently needs help with therapy and childcare. Donate under the keyword "Mama."
Suffering from cancer
Several cancer diagnoses, two disabled children and a brain tumor - this is what the Brugger family from East Tyrol is struggling with. While Mrs. Brugger undergoes treatment in Vienna, her mother looks after the children. Her husband has to take care of the farm. You can help the Brugger family with KW "Schicksal".
Donate and help
Support the P. family with the keyword " Wohnbeihilfe". So that the W. family has a wonderful Christmas: Password electricity. The brothers Liam (6) and Leandro (8) have lost their mother, they need help: Password Mama. Would you like to help Mrs. Brugger and her family? KW:Destiny.
IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
Donations that exceed the target or any donations received after a period of two months following publication of the article can also be used by the association for other aid campaigns.
If you would like to support Mrs. P., a single mother of six from the Metnitz Valley who is struggling to make ends meet, simply donate under "Housing assistance".
Financial difficulties
Mrs. W., who lives with her two children and her partner in the district of St. Veit, is also struggling with financial difficulties, especially the heating costs are a problem for the patchwork family. There is not even enough money for school trips. With the KW "heating costs" you can help this family.
