Doing good and giving hope at Christmas time

Children without mom

Until the very end, there was hope that Corinna Mitterberger from Spittal would be able to celebrate Christmas again with her two sons Liam (6) and Leandro (8). But fate was merciless. The seriously ill mother lost her battle against cancer. She lost her life on November 22, 2024 and her sons are now without a mother. The Spittal woman also leaves behind a 21-year-old daughter, who is now trying to look after her little brothers with her grandparents. The family urgently needs help with therapy and childcare. Donate under the keyword "Mama."