Victim wanted: Pictures of fraudster published

No fewer than 200 cases of fraud in Germany, Carinthia and also in Lower Austria are said to be attributable to an illegal car dealer from Italy, we reported. The 55-year-old even managed to escape from prison in 2021 after being sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2016. Since then, he has probably earned his living through fraud. The man secured his "main income" by taking over and then selling leased cars, which he had previously taken over under a false name and with stolen IDs. The 55-year-old had come to the attention of the police due to rental fraud around Villach. The illegal car dealer is currently in custody. In Austria alone, the damage amounts to several 100,000 euros, in Germany it is likely to be many times higher.