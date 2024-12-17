Julia Grabher fights for opening victory in New Zealand

Sovereign until the thread broke

The Dornbirn native has now returned from this break with an opening victory at the ITF W35 hard court tournament in Tauranga (Nzl). Grabher got off to a confident start against Australian Stefani Webb: After three breaks and just 30 minutes, she won the first set 6:1.

In the second set, however, the thread broke for the protégé of coach Günter Bresnik, who is looked after by her brother Alex on New Zealand's North Island. After the 19-year-old Webb, the current world number 1325 who only made it into the tournament thanks to a wild card, was able to break Grabher's serve twice, she won set two 6:3 to level the score at 1:1.