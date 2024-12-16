European Championship draw: Germans against Austria conquerors

The 16 participants will play in eight stadiums, with kick-offs at 18:00 or 21:00. Basel's St. Jakob-Park is the largest arena with a capacity of 34,050 spectators and will also host the final match on July 27. The semi-finals will be played in Zurich and Geneva. UEFA and the Swiss organizers are aiming for a sold-out tournament and a record number of spectators: At the 2022 European Championship in England, there were 574,875 spectators.