Ukraine war
North Korea’s involvement has “serious consequences”
In view of North Korea's increasing involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, the G7 states and the EU are warning of the consequences of this "dangerous expansion" of the conflict and "serious consequences" for the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of a favorable situation for his army on the Ukrainian front (see video above).
North Korea's supply of missiles, artillery shells and other armaments to Russia, as well as Russia's training of North Korean soldiers in the use of weapons, violate several UN Security Council resolutions. The states condemn the military cooperation between the two countries "in the strongest terms".
Moscow's support for North Korea's missile program - "including weapons of mass destruction" - could also exacerbate the already tense situation on the Korean peninsula, it said. According to the USA and South Korea, around 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are stationed in Russia. According to Ukrainian sources, they are fighting alongside Russian troops in the Russian border region of Kursk. This has not been confirmed by either the Kremlin or the regime in Pyongyang, although it recently stated that such a deployment would be legal in principle due to a defense pact between Russia and North Korea.
Putin: "Situation is turning in our favor"
According to Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian troops are making rapid progress in their advance in Ukraine. On average, they are advancing over an area of 30 square kilometers every day. So far this year, Ukrainian units have managed to seize an area of almost 4,500 square kilometers. Belousov cited the figures at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and representatives from the defense sector. According to Putin, his soldiers have been able to take control of 189 settlements so far this year. The Kremlin leader commented on this development with the following words: "The situation on the battlefield is turning in our favor."
