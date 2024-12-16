Putin: "Situation is turning in our favor"

According to Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian troops are making rapid progress in their advance in Ukraine. On average, they are advancing over an area of 30 square kilometers every day. So far this year, Ukrainian units have managed to seize an area of almost 4,500 square kilometers. Belousov cited the figures at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and representatives from the defense sector. According to Putin, his soldiers have been able to take control of 189 settlements so far this year. The Kremlin leader commented on this development with the following words: "The situation on the battlefield is turning in our favor."