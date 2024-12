ÖSV lady scores points after a four-year “dry spell”

At 1.35 pm yesterday - half an hour earlier than planned - Ariane Rädler was not the only one with a satisfied smile when she got off the United Airlines Boeing 787-9 at Munich Airport that had brought Austria's ski girls back safely from Denver. Her 23-year-old Vorarlberg compatriot Magdalena Egger was also happy after finishing 23rd in the super-G to score her first ever World Cup points in a speed race - her first since November 21, 2020, when she finished 19th in the slalom in Levi.