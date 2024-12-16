Ex-Rapidler Sonnleitner has a new coaching job

"The FAC is a club that has done very well in recent years and has enormous potential. I see it as an exciting challenge to work together with Mitja Mörec and the entire team on the further development of the club," says Sonn leitner. "But I would also like to say a big thank you to ASV 13! The club gave me the opportunity to gain my first experience as a coach. I'm very grateful to them for that and wish them all the best for the rest of the season. Now I want to bring my experience as a player and as a coach to the FAC and I'm looking forward to working with the team and the entire club environment."