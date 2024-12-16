Vorteilswelt
"Looking forward to it"

Ex-Rapidler Sonnleitner has a new coaching job

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 16:24

Mario Sonnleitner has joined the Floridsdorfer Athletiksport-Club coaching team with immediate effect. The ex-Rapidler takes over from Gerald Linshalm at the second division club and will actively support head coach Mitja Mörec.

0 Kommentare

"The FAC is a club that has done very well in recent years and has enormous potential. I see it as an exciting challenge to work together with Mitja Mörec and the entire team on the further development of the club," says Sonn leitner. "But I would also like to say a big thank you to ASV 13! The club gave me the opportunity to gain my first experience as a coach. I'm very grateful to them for that and wish them all the best for the rest of the season. Now I want to bring my experience as a player and as a coach to the FAC and I'm looking forward to working with the team and the entire club environment."

Mario Sonnleitner and Lukas Fischer (Bild: FAC)
Mario Sonnleitner and Lukas Fischer
(Bild: FAC)

Sonnleitner played as a youth player for GAKm and later for Kapfenberg, Sturm Graz and Rapid, where he was a regular for eleven years. Two years after moving to TSV Hartberg, Sonnleiter finally ended his professional career.

With 436 Bundesliga appearances and over 70 international matches, he has proven himself at national and international level. After his active career, he gained his first experience as a coach at ASV 13.

"Up-and-coming, ambitious coach"
FAC Managing Director of Sport Lukas Fischer is convinced by the decision: "We analyzed the market very carefully and got to know some interesting candidates. However, the talks with Mario were extremely positive right from the start and we quickly realized that he would be a perfect fit for our team, both professionally and personally. In Mario, we have found an ambitious, up-and-coming coach who shares our vision and will take our team forward."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

