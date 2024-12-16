Energy grid fees to rise sharply from January

Electricity consumption will rise significantly

This is due to the reasons for the higher charges. Firstly, the high investments in the electricity grid, which are necessary due to the transformation of the energy system to more "green" energy sources, are having an impact. Additional generators (PV systems, wind turbines, biogas plants, etc.) are constantly being added to the grid, which therefore needs to be adapted. In addition, electricity consumption will increase significantly. Conclusion: "In the previous year, EUR 2.5 billion was raised through user charges, but this year it is already EUR 3 billion," explains Alfons Haber, CEO of the energy authority E-Control. This total sum is divided among all consumers.