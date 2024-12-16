Circumnavigator Hagspiel rescued by the US Coast Guard

"Graveyard of the Atlantic"

Wind peaks of over 60 knots and 7-meter-high waves meant that the ship was in danger of capsizing around 150 nautical miles off Cape Hatteras (North Carolina). The dangerous waters off the coast are known and feared by sailors, as the "Diamond Shoals", wandering sandbanks hidden off Cape Hatteras, have already led to many an accident. More than 600 ships lie in the so-called "Graveyard of the Atlantic".