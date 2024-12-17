Musicals in Vienna
The 80s, wild nuns and Japanese drummers
Contemplative my ass. Numerous cult musicals are making a stop in Vienna until the end of the year. The Krone has an overview and also knows what else is going on during Advent and beyond.
Exactly 40 years ago, the dance film Flashdance captured the hearts of audiences and captivated an entire generation. The musical version with hits such as "What a feeling" and "Maniac" can be seen at the Wiener Stadthalle until December 20. The focus is on the young Alex Owens, who is determined to become a professional dancer and experiences many highs and lows along the way. The unique atmosphere of the 80s is brought to life.
Japanese attitude to life
Rhythms of a different kind can be experienced from December 17 to 21 in Hall E of the MuseumsQuartier when Yamato - The Drummers of Japan present their new show "Hinotori - The Wings of the Phoenix" - with 40 drums, including the impressive 500-kilo Odaiko. Traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen or the bronze-colored chappa cymbals add additional facets to the sound cosmos. The masters of Japanese taiko drumming have already thrilled 10 million viewers worldwide.
Heavenly and magical
Things get heavenly from 23 to 28 December in the Wiener Stadthalle with Sister Act, the musical based on the 1992 cult film. The eccentric nightclub singer Deloris van Cartier accidentally witnesses a murder after her performance and ends up in a convent as part of the witness protection program - and turns the nuns' lives upside down. The music was written by 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken.
Austria's biggest magic show by young magician Fab Fox will be performing at the Marxhalle from December 19 to January 12. In "Dream the Impossible", spectators will be amazed by teleportations, an airplane that manifests itself on stage and much more.
Clubbing on Tuesday and free ice cream
It's never too cold for a good ice cream. That's why Ben & Jerry's invites you to celebrate 40 years of the Cookie Dough flavor today, Tuesday, from 5.30 to 10 pm in Room D in the MuseumsQuartier. Not only will there be free ice cream, but also the chance to win cool fan merchandise.
Tipsy Tuesday, a fixture on the Viennese party scene, is celebrating its comeback at the new Dam/Dam Club (3. Landstraßer Hauptstraße 2). Every Tuesday from 11 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.