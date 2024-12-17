The 80s, wild nuns and Japanese drummers

Exactly 40 years ago, the dance film Flashdance captured the hearts of audiences and captivated an entire generation. The musical version with hits such as "What a feeling" and "Maniac" can be seen at the Wiener Stadthalle until December 20. The focus is on the young Alex Owens, who is determined to become a professional dancer and experiences many highs and lows along the way. The unique atmosphere of the 80s is brought to life.