Serious diagnoses also hit relatives hard

Michaela H. was deeply shocked when her best friend was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. The two women had known each other since their school days and had been going through thick and thin together for years. The tumor was discovered late and the prognosis is uncertain. Michaela H.'s girlfriend had to have an operation and immediately started chemotherapy. She cries a lot and is afraid of not seeing her children grow up. Michaela H. wants to be there for her - visits her every day, supports her husband in everyday life and, above all, tries to be an emotional support.